On March 14, 2023 Valve Corporation registered in the US Patent Office, the USPTO, the brand name Counter strike 2. More precisely, he recorded “CS2”, but there are very few doubts that he refers to the Counter-Stirke series.

In addition to the acronym, very clear of its own, the registration it also contains unequivocal references. In particular the other brands connected to the new one, where two serial numbers appear, one belonging to Counter-Strike and one to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

CS2 registration

As you can see from the registration, there are no product details. But at this point it is not difficult to connect the dots to understand that something is really boiling in the pot. Many believe that this is the highly anticipated update to the source 2, the new engine by Valve, of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, given that launching a real new game would not make much sense, considering that currently CS: GO is by far the most played title on Steam, which produces pharaonic revenues all years. However it may be you can never say, since Counter-Strike 2 could simply overlap with CS:GO to replace it completely.

In recent days, Valve has made changes to the game archives on Steam, which immediately made us think of the arrival of something big. Surely we will know more in the coming weeks or months.