Valve revealed a new logo of the Counter-Strike series, adding fuel to the fire of speculation about the possible announcement soon of Counter strike 2which has now been speculated on incessantly for days.

To specify that “Counter-Strike 2” will probably be an update of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive at source 2, the new engine from Valve. More difficult than it is a real new game, given the success that the latest Counter-Strike registers practically since its release.

The new Counter-Strike logo

The signs of the arrival of an announcement related to Counter-Strike are now different and all interesting, starting from the addition of some executables on Steam, marked as CS2, up to the registration of the CS2 trademark, linked to the Counter-Strike series .

Now the logo has arrived too. used to replace the old banner of the series on Twitter of which a Counter-Strike player, called Fitchin, also noticed a strangeness: by flipping it, the S becomes a 2. Actually the same thing happens with many other fonts, but given the wind blowing and waiting for the arrival of some news, it is clear that everything is read as a sign of something that is about to arrive.