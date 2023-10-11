Valve has announced the end of support for Counter Strike 2 on DirectX9 and 32-bit operating systems, as well as macOS. Valve said that overall, these users represent less than 1% of active CS players.

“In the future, Counter-Strike 2 it will only support 64-bit Windows and Linux” Valve explained in a statement. “If you are unable to launch Counter-Strike 2 on current hardware, you can access a legacy version of CS:GO. Support for this version of CS:GO will end on January 1, 2024.”

There legacy version it is a locked build of the game and has all its features except official matchmaking. It will still be available after January 1, 2024, but some features that rely on game coordinator compatibility, such as inventory access, may degrade or not work.

Fortunately, i refunds for Prime status updates they are available until December 1st. DirectX 9 and Windows 32-bit users can get a refund if their purchases were made on Steam between the announcement of Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test on March 22 and the game’s launch on September 27. MacOS users can get a refund if the majority of their gaming time was spent on macOS or if they played CS:GO on Mac during the same period.