Valve has announced the end of support for Counter Strike 2 on DirectX9 and 32-bit operating systems, as well as macOS. Valve said that overall, these users represent less than 1% of active CS players.
“In the future, Counter-Strike 2 it will only support 64-bit Windows and Linux” Valve explained in a statement. “If you are unable to launch Counter-Strike 2 on current hardware, you can access a legacy version of CS:GO. Support for this version of CS:GO will end on January 1, 2024.”
There legacy version it is a locked build of the game and has all its features except official matchmaking. It will still be available after January 1, 2024, but some features that rely on game coordinator compatibility, such as inventory access, may degrade or not work.
Fortunately, i refunds for Prime status updates they are available until December 1st. DirectX 9 and Windows 32-bit users can get a refund if their purchases were made on Steam between the announcement of Counter-Strike 2 Limited Test on March 22 and the game’s launch on September 27. MacOS users can get a refund if the majority of their gaming time was spent on macOS or if they played CS:GO on Mac during the same period.
Our review of Counter-Strike 2
In our review we explained to you that “A bit like the great explorers of the past, Valve has chosen to embark on a great bet, that of further improving the most popular FPS in the world, curious to discover what was beyond the horizon of perfection. He did it aware that the transition to Source 2 would probably have undermined the magnificent competitive gameplay that CS:GO had painstakingly built after years of small progress, but after several hours spent in the Counter-Strike 2 lobbies, we can say that it was really worth it. Of course, the release of the game was a bit rushed and several things were missing, yet Valve has all the time and will in the world to get back to making its shooter perfect. After all, , Counter-Strike wasn’t built in a day.”
