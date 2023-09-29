Counter Strike 2 has now been launched, supplanting it completely Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. However, some players are not celebrating, given the high number of features, maps and modes cut compared to the old game.
Anomaly, influencer known in Counter-Strike, called the launch of Counter-Strike 2 a negativethen listing everything that has been removed from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:
- No DZ
- No War Games
- No unranked MM
- No short games
- Many maps are missing
- Only 4 wingman maps
- Skin images look clunky
- Paris is still for sale
User u/cosmictrigger01 went into even more detail on Reddit, making a more exhaustive list of what is missing:
- Several competitive maps
- Different wingman maps
- Arms Race
- Danger Zone
- Flying Scoutsman
- Workshop Maps
- Mac support
- 128 ticks
- A good antique system
- cl_bob, cl_righthand, crosshairoutline 0.5, r_cleardecals, net_graph
- Performance optimization
- Player counting instead of avatars
- Steam Clan Tags
- And other things I probably forgot
Useless controversy?
In short, not everyone celebrated the arrival of Counter-Strike 2. However, it must be said that the game is experiencing huge peaks in contemporary players on Steam, so it wasn’t received badly by the community. Furthermore, some veterans have underlined how many of the shortcomings were actually secondary in CS:GO and that, for example, making controversy over the lack of Mac support is somewhat specious, considering that it has never been much considered in the past.
Furthermore it must be said that Global Offensive has been around for more than ten years, so it is normal that it had a lot of content not included at launch in Counter-Strike 2, still considered a necessary update, especially from a graphical point of view. Some will surely be recovered as time passes.
