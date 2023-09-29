Counter Strike 2 has now been launched, supplanting it completely Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. However, some players are not celebrating, given the high number of features, maps and modes cut compared to the old game.

Anomaly, influencer known in Counter-Strike, called the launch of Counter-Strike 2 a negativethen listing everything that has been removed from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive:

No DZ

No War Games

No unranked MM

No short games

Many maps are missing

Only 4 wingman maps

Skin images look clunky

Paris is still for sale

User u/cosmictrigger01 went into even more detail on Reddit, making a more exhaustive list of what is missing: