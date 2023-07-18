The Wingman game mode and two maps have been added to the limited test of Counter-Strike 2.

The free upgrade to CS:GO promises to be the “largest technical leap forward in Counter-Strike’s history” and is gradually adding new features ahead of its launch this summer.

Wingman was originally added to CS:GO in 2017 as a 2vs2 event mode; now it’s part of the upgrade.

Also added are the Overpass and Vertigo maps. The former is available in Deathmatch, Casual, Wingman and Competitive game modes, while the latter is available in just Deathmatch and Casual game modes.

The Nuke and Office maps have been removed, according to patch notes shared on Steam.

Elsewhere a number of bug fixes and smaller changes have been made, such as adding a “Secondary Fire Hold” option in the input settings menu and making the halftime countdown timer visible.

The release of Counter-Strike 2 was announced back in March and will include updates like overhauled maps, dynamic smoke grenades, and redesigned audio and visual effects.

Digital Foundry said the upgrade is “already a blast” and “the new features upgrade the game in meaningful ways”.

“For years, it’s felt that Counter-Strike’s development has been slowed by its age, with new features made more challenging to implement by its calcified code base, a decade of changes built on a now ancient graphics API,” said Digital Foundry’s Will Judd . “With CS2, that cruft ought to have been wiped clean, and that could mean Valve are free to produce meaningful changes at a much faster rate.”