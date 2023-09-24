Counter Strike is one of the most popular Valve sagas of all: the multiplayer FPS born in 1999 has fascinated for generations and now, finally, a new chapter is about to arrive on the market.

Counter Strike 2 seems to be right around the corner: none other than that tells us the Twitter account (x) game official. “Do you have plans for the next Wednesday?” this is the new tweet from the account that has inflamed fans of the series.

Counter Strike 2 will be a free-to-play and a “surprise” release could certainly be in Valve’s plans, which aims to relaunch the series by focusing on fun and the multiplayer counterpart of the franchise.

The game will replace everything Counter Strike: Global Offensive, whose support has now been around for more than ten years. It is not yet clear whether the title will also arrive on consoles as well as on PC, where it has already been previously confirmed.

Let’s note down the date September 27in short: whether an update is about to arrive regarding the release date of the title or whether Counter Strike 2 is about to be released, fans of the series can’t wait for Wednesday to arrive.

We will keep you informed of all the news regarding Counter Strike 2finding out if the release date will be announced or confirmed: you will find all the updates on our website.