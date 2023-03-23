Counter-Strike 2 is finally a reality, what is defined in all respects as the biggest technical leap of the brand. This is a free update CS:GO, which will add many interesting new features to the already released game. Among these we see:

Updated and revised maps

Revolutionary dynamic smoke grenades

Tick ​​rate independent gameplay

Redesigned visual and audio effects

All of a player’s CS:GO items are added to CS2

Counter strike 2 is the most significant technical leap forward in Counter-Strike history, ensuring new features and updates for years to come.

All the new features of the game will be revealed at the official launch this summer, but the road to Counter strike 2 kicks off today, with a limited test for select CS:GO players. During this testing period, we will evaluate a subset of features to detect and fix potential issues before the global release.

This summer, Counter-Strike 2 will be a free update to CS:GO. So organize your set-up, hone your skills and get ready for what’s next!

Read on to learn more about some of the features in Counter-Strike 2’s limited test.