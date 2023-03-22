Valve unveiled today Counter strike 2 totally surprising, with release scheduled for the summer of 2023 and numerous innovations applied to the famous first-person shooter, which can also be tried directly through a Limited Test official, to which it is possible to participate by invitation, following some instructions.

Valve has released some Official FAQs which explain how to take part in this version of trial of Counter-Strike 2, which will take place in the coming weeks for a limited but progressive number of players. Essentially, the choice is made by Valve itself, so there isn’t much to do to apply, except select a few options in case you are chosen.

Valve’s choice is reportedly based on the “curriculum” of Steam users and specifically on Valve games and Counter-Strike in particular. In essence, it will be a test dedicated above all to those who are already users of the first chapter, probably too expertsas they will be able to provide more accurate and useful feedback for developers.

Find all the information on this page, but if you are selected by Valve you will be sent a communication. At that point you will have to select “Enroll” to start the download of Counter-Strike 2 and then relaunch Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, because at least the test version will present itself as a global update of the already used game. Once restarted, select the “Limited Test” option to start the test.

Find the first information about the game in the news that reports the announcement of Counter-Strike 2, published just in the past.