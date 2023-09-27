In addition to the base game which is free, as already mentioned, we can also find the Upgrading to Prime status which includes the “Prime” status (players with this status are matched with other Prime players) and a series of exclusive souvenirs, items and weapon crates.

The wait wasn’t very long, but fans certainly couldn’t wait: Counter Strike 2 has officially arrived on Steam for all fans. By reaching this address you can download and start the free to play from Valve . The product page for this game it replaced the previous CS:GO.

Counter-Strike 2, today’s arrival was expected

Counter Strike 2

It’s actually no surprise that Counter-Strike 2 arrived today. The official account on We didn’t know if Valve was going to release the game right away or if there would simply be an announcement of some kind, but now we have confirmation.

We remind you that some players have already had the opportunity to try Counter-Strike 2 through limited testing phases, but now the game is available to everyone, without any kind of limitation. We also remember that all CS:GO objects pass to Counter-Strike 2.

At the time of writing, Counter-Strike 2 is played by over 500,000 people, in first position on Steam, but in reality this number is far from the historical record (1.8 million) and even the record of the last 24 hours (1.2 million). However, we believe that in the next few days (or even just in the next few hours) the number of users will increase exponentially.