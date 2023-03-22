Valve has released three trailers for to announce Counter strike 2the new installment of his acclaimed tactical shooter series, which will be available insummer of 2023a date yet to be determined.

As previously rumored, the game will be completely updated in terms of graphics, with an overall increase in detail, a new lighting system, richer and more defined characters, thanks to the use of the source 2the new engine from Valve.

The morphology of some maps will remain identical to that of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, with which the continuity will be total.

Other maps will use Source 2 more extensively, offering more realistic materials, reflections and advanced lighting, with sharper changes compared to older versions. Still other maps have been completely redone. Especially the older ones have undergone a complete overhaul.

It is important to specify that the tools used by Valve to create Counter-Strike 2 maps will be immediately available to all moddersso they can make the changes they want and create their own works to share online via the Steam Workshop.

One of the new features highlighted by the three movies is the dynamic smoke, also made possible by the use of Source 2. Now the smoke adapts better to surfaces and is somehow more interactive, having a physical presence in the map. For example, it is possible to wipe out the effects of a smoke grenade using another grenade, or shooting into the smoke will create small gaps. In short, it will take on a completely new function in the gameplay.

The biggest news, however, is also the least visible to the eye, namely the introduction of sub-tick, which serves to overcome the tick rate. The tick rate is the frequency with which the servers update users on the state of the game, to offer an experience that is as uniform as possible among all participants. With the sub-tick the tick rate becomes irrelevant for moving and shooting, because the server will know the exact moment in which you will jump, jump and perform all other possible actions and will calculate the actions accurately between ticks. One way to say that the rendering of the clashes will be more adherent to the real actions performed by the players, a boon for those who play at a competitive level.