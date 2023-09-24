Via X, the official Counter-Strike 2 account shared a post that made fans think the game is in short-term exit or that at least significant innovations are expected. In fact, we can read a message that reads: “What will you do next Wednesday?”.
The interesting part, as you can see in theimage just below, is that the post was also screenshotted and used as the account’s cover photo. In other words, it is an important teaser that must be there for everyone to see. It is therefore not impossible that Counter-Strike 2 will be made available to everyone on Wednesday or that there will be a big announcement coming.
Counter-Strike 2, a surprise announcement?
Recall that Valve had stated that Counter-Strike 2 would be arrived during the summer of 2023. Technically the summer is over, but a release next Wednesday could still be considered on time compared to the budgeted period.
Counter-Strike 2 will be free to play and considering the fame of the game it is not necessary for a long advertising campaign to take place as happens with AAA. Valve can absolutely afford to make the shooter available with a couple of posts on X or other social media.
CS2 will include various new features compared to the previous chapter, including the refund of weapons in the event of an error in the purchase.
