Via X, the official Counter-Strike 2 account shared a post that made fans think the game is in short-term exit or that at least significant innovations are expected. In fact, we can read a message that reads: “What will you do next Wednesday?”.

The interesting part, as you can see in theimage just below, is that the post was also screenshotted and used as the account’s cover photo. In other words, it is an important teaser that must be there for everyone to see. It is therefore not impossible that Counter-Strike 2 will be made available to everyone on Wednesday or that there will be a big announcement coming.