Valve has announced that Counter strike 2 will include a very interesting feature for players: the possibility to request a refund for the purchase of a weapon, if it was purchased by mistake.

Confirmation came via the Counter-Strike 2 Twitter profile, as you can see below. In a very simple way he explains: “You bought the wrong thing? You wanted to buy a different weapon, armor or grenade? Return the purchase and do it again (during the purchase time).”

Clearly it is not a system applicable long after the purchase. You must immediately request a return and refund. It is a system designed solely for those who click by mistake or are confused about the item to be purchased and realize it immediately. You will not be able to buy, use and then ask for a refund.

The video above clearly shows how the system works. A single click is enough to change the refund of the purchase. CS:GO does not have this feature, to the regret of many players.

It is also not an innovative feature in the industry. Valorant, for example, already offers this possibility. tell us, what do you think?

Other new additions to Counter-Strike 2 include the fact that it supports NVIDIA’s Reflex technology which helps older GPUs.