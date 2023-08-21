Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

The Brics countries are fighting against the world order of the West. Russia is part of this alliance, but President Putin will only be present at the upcoming summit via video link.

Johannesburg – The Brics Group, made up of the states of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, sees itself as a counterweight to western alliances such as the so-called G7. Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin However, due to an arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court, he will not be traveling to the upcoming summit meeting in the South African economic metropolis of Johannesburg – and is thus experiencing the direct effects of what he has instigated Ukraine War.

Russia’s isolation: Sergey Lavrov represents Kremlin chief Putin at Brics summit in South Africa

The International Court of Justice issued an arrest warrant against the Kremlin chief for kidnapping children from Ukrainian to Russian territory. Sergey Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister, will represent the Russian president at the August 22-24 meeting. The fact that Putins now has to impose travel restrictions on himself due to the risk of being arrested speaks volumes. The international Isolation had already become clear at the UN General Assembly earlier this year.

The states ChinaIndia and South Africa abstained from the vote, Brazil voted for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine. Nevertheless, the five Brics countries – the acronym is made up of the initial letters of the participating countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – are now working together to weaken the West and rebalance world trade. For Russia this is also a way out of isolation. The five countries currently represent 42 percent of the world’s population and around a quarter of global economic output.

Brics group wants to be a counterweight to G7

Despite the Absence of the Kremlin chief on the ground in South Africa the Brics summit is high-ranking: China’s President Xi Jinping according to Chinese state media, left for the meeting in South Africa on Monday. Brazil’s head of state is also expected Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa and the head of government of the second most populous country in the world, Indian President Narendra Modi. Putin participates via video link. The summit is also reported to be attended by representatives from 34 other countries, as well as numerous leaders from Africa and the Global South. The Brics Group is trying to strengthen its international influence and sees itself as a counterweight to western alliances such as the G7 or NATO.

A banner advertising the BRICS 2023 summit hangs on the side of the Sandton Convention Center in the South African city of Johannesburg on August 20, 2023. © IMAGO/JEMAL COUNTESS/UPI Photo

The states are opposed to a world order that they believe serves the interests of the wealthy Western powers, particularly those of the United States. On the summit’s agenda is possible future enlargement, to which the group had previously indicated openness. At least 40 countries, including African states such as Algeria, Egypt and Ethiopia, have expressed interest in joining the group. A total of over 60 nations were invited to the summit, including all African countries. Only one nation was rejected: French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed an interest in attending the summit – but received no invitation. Former colonial rulers and Western industrial powers are obviously not wanted (bme with AFP/dpa).