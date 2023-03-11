Colombia has lived under the long shadow of drug trafficking that obscures everything. It has marked the last decades of the country, modified daily life, culture and also the decisions of the State. Antioquia art collector Rafael Londoño had spent years thinking about how the rise of drug trafficking marked artists, what were the psychological effects and how it is expressed in his works. He decided to bring together four who grew up under that reality and who have approached it from different techniques and perspectives. Many Colombians, he says, are terrified at the sound of motorbikes passing by because of the memory of hitmen, or walk with keys in hand ready to quickly enter their homes. “We carry the scars of a failed state,” he sums up. “I wanted to look at the scars; not the failed state”.

This is how Contra-política was born, a collective exhibition that is presented at the La Cometa gallery and that, in the words of Londoño, its curator, “is a journey from pain to irony” by Miguel Ángel Rojas, Jorge Julián Aristizábal, Camilo Restrepo and Carlos Castro. “What interested us is counter-politics as that moment in which the State or the governments stop complying with the people and start doing it to private, dark interests”, he says. Although he uses the 1980s as his starting point, he clarifies that the exhibition is not another memory exercise on drug trafficking.

“I was more interested in understanding the effect it had on Colombians who have grown up under this shadow and I began to dig, in a good way, into the drawer of these artists. What works reflected your emotionality regarding this issue and showed us who we are?

A visitor to the Contra-política exhibition takes a photo at Galeria La Cometa in Bogotá, on February 21, 2023 Chelo Camacho

The result was a collective exhibition that demonstrates the validity of the problem: it has works from 40 years ago and others made a couple of months ago. With an intergenerational look, you can go in circles, like the relationship of Colombians with drug trafficking. “It is not a sample of current production but of current thinking over time,” says Londoño.

Contra-politics is not a dense space, but one that allows winks for laughter. Some works are, says Londoño, “very good rooster bottles”. “The exhibition shows the capacity that we Colombians have had to laugh at ourselves in order to transcend our pain, as a weapon against all this madness that we are experiencing,” he adds. EL PAÍS spoke with the four artists to take a tour of Contra-politics in their words:

Miguel Ángel Rojas: base and column of society

Miguel Ángel Rojas (1946) has spent decades wondering about the paths of the coca leaf from ancestral cultivation to a consumer product. He walks them in the short path, a diptych made with cutouts from the sheet and dollar bills. In one it presents names of celebrities who consume it; in the other, aliases of the drug traffickers who transport it. It is also seen in At the other side, where there is a peasant made with coca leaf dots; at the facility gringos, which presents coca leaves perforated by insects that the peasants jokingly call gringos, “because they eat them”; or in Base and Column, a metaphor on how they sustain Colombian society.

“I started this concern in 1986 with the work The night. It was a dose of cocaine encapsulated under resin and on top of a black photo. As the cocaine oxidized, small granules were formed. It was a metaphor for the moments and life of a consumer. It sublimated me, it was an act of cleansing and healing that gave me the strength to abandon and the authority to think that the responsibility for this tremendous war that we are living lies with the consumer and sophisticated consumption in the first world”, he says.

For Rojas, also author of broadway(an installation of a trail of ants carrying coca leaves that spoke of mules and migration), “art has the possibility, through symbology, of making people think about things in a different way, communicate in a way that sometimes the document or the report cannot achieve”.

Jorge Julián Aristizábal: 1.94 cm coke line

On the second floor of the exhibition, a vacuum cleaner with a particular Colombian flag, torn to pieces, runs through the room and collects the dirt of the country. Next to it is acrylic on canvas Colombia is a cakeand nearby a ‘sacred heart of Jesus’ with a hood, the incorruptible. “I wanted to create a work that would get in the way, hit the public, and be a metaphor for the sewage of corruption,” says Jorge Julián Aristizábal (1962) about his sculpture. aspirations.

Aristizábal grew up, like many Colombians, with an image of the Sacred Heart in the living room of the house. “He was the watchful eye, we couldn’t make him look bad. But I began to wonder at what point he got lost. Could it be that it is corruptible? I questioned the position of the Church in this history of drug trafficking and violence. He Incorruptible he shares walls with other characters – politicians, guerrillas, paramilitaries – who appear on the pages of the newspapers and that he classified by colors. “I don’t want to educate, just make a subtle observation to talk about the complexity of Colombian politics.”

The artist has measured his height in cocaine, as seen in 1.94 centimeters of line, which is in Counter-politics. In 2006, while he lived abroad and began to receive a lot of news about drug trafficking, he began to think how much each Colombian would be worth in cocaine. He made lines of cocaine up to him. “By a mathematical rule I took out how many grams I have been. At that time in New York a gram was worth 60 dollars ”, he recounts. Thus, he was worth 18.8 million pesos at the time. “I wanted to get involved in the problem and ended up doing a conceptual self-portrait as well.”

Camilo Restrepo: Narcos ‘Fashion Police’

Camilo Restrepo (1973) is remembered for aTonOfCoke, in which he sold a ton of digital images of cocaine to reveal speculation in the art, drug and blockchain markets. One version of that work is in this group show, but it’s not the only one that stands out.

His recent work can be seen on a huge wall Fashion Police, a sarcastic look at how drug trafficking is being celebrated more and more like the world of fashion. Restrepo, an obsessive artist, kept for five years the photos that the Police published of captured drug traffickers. He recreated the one of alias ‘Otoniel’, Dies for Success, or the one of alias ‘Tom’, who was wearing a T-shirt from the luxury brand Dsquared2, among others. “It’s like a narco fashion show. They wear expensive clothes that they show off in,” he says, reinforcing his criticism of the war on drugs and the need to look perfect even in a catch.

Work A good dead by the artist Camilo Restrepo, at Galeria La Cometa in Bogotá, on February 21, 2023 Chelo Camacho

With that same logic of reviewing files and accumulating, he collected the names of the aliases that spread in Colombia for a whole year. Not only did he present them, he also made a database in which he ranked them by the number of times they were mentioned in the media.

In Contra-politics you can also see a good dead, a work that was censored in Medellín. A 3D-printed hippopotamus rests in the center of a room, surrounded by stickers with the image of Pablo Escobar played by actor Andrés Parra. On each one is the phrase ‘Kill them all’; on a white wall, the phrase ‘A good dead’, pronounced by former president Álvaro Uribe. “Thanks to the prohibition of drugs and the extraordinary profits that it puts in the hands of the drug traffickers, mafia attitudes have been imposed in Colombia”, writes the artist. “Exterminating those who block the way has become a landscape and a celebration,” he continues, referring to the update of the phrase “a better dead man than a son of a bitch,” which a former congressman said to Pablo Escobar when Luis Carlos Galán was killed.

Carlos Castro: Simón Bolívar on a hippopotamus

Carlos Castro (1976) is the youngest artist of Contra-política. His gaze reflects sarcasm and the purest irony. His work consists of the appropriation of a European aesthetic of El Arca de Noé updated with the images of the drug trafficker in Colombia: the hippopotamus, the drug trafficker Carlos Ledher, among others.

“As a child I went to the Hacienda Nápoles and I remember the loose animals, but I also lived through the time of the bombs,” he says. “With these works I am interested in talking about these specific events, but also in seeing the relationships with the past. I think, for example, of Escobar’s Narco Ark in the myth that animals were brought in on a single plane that lived in holy harmony”.

In that same relationship of the ancient and sacralized with the Colombian reality, he plays at reinterpreting symbols. Thus, he presents a sculpture of a laurel wreath made with razors and knives collected by the Bogotá Police or puts Simón Bolívar riding on a hippopotamus, an image that inevitably recalls the longest shadow of Escobar.

Rafael Londoño, curator of the Contra-política exhibition, with the work: Democracia, en el fondo, by Carlos Castro. Chelo Camacho

