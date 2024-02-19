Counter | Police wanted Aleksanteri Kivimäki: “I'm in Espoo”

Aleksanteri Kivimäki, who was accused of the data breach at the front desk, says he has not run away.

The authorities sought after Alexander Kivimäki denies to HS that he is fleeing the authorities. He said on Monday before noon that he was going to report himself to the authorities.

The district court of Länsi-Uusimaa released Kivimäki from pretrial detention on February 5, and ordered him to travel ban. The Helsinki Court of Appeal ordered him to be re-imprisoned last Friday following a complaint by the prosecutors.

However, the authorities did not reach Kivimäki over the weekend or on Monday.

The travel ban stipulated that Kivimäki may not leave the Espoo area. In addition, he was ordered to be available at a certain address between seven in the evening and eight in the morning every day of the week. In the decision, he was also obliged to report to the police department three times a week and to be reachable from a certain phone number if necessary.

During the travel ban, he is also not allowed to issue a passport or other travel document, and he had to hand over any passports and ID cards that may have already been issued to the police.

Stone Hill contacted HS on Monday morning with a Signal message and commented on the matter in a short conversation.

He said he read on the news on Monday that the authorities were looking for him.

“I'm not missing,” Kivimäki said in the Signal call.

What does it mean?

“It means I haven't run away and I will definitely be seen in court.”

Where are you now?

“I'm in Espoo.”

Kivimäki's assistant, lawyer Peter Jaari on the other hand says that he doesn't know where his main man is.

“Kivimäki is not running away, but I don't know where he is. I urged him to register, but his message was that we will see him at the district court next week at the latest and I trust that he will appear there, if the police don't catch him earlier,” Jaari said.

Stone Hill was ordered to report to Espoo's main police station in connection with the travel ban. According to the police, Kivimäki had not complied with this obligation by 9pm on Monday. He also did not respond to police calls during the day.

Kivimäki considers the police's view that he should still register at the police department in accordance with the travel ban to be incorrect.

“After all, the Court of Appeal lifted the travel ban on Friday,” Kivimäki wrote in a message he sent to HS in the afternoon.

He has been wanted in Finland, and the authorities have prepared to issue him with an international wanted notice as well.

Prosecutor Pasi Vainio says that he is now in a wait-and-see position regarding Kivimäki's actions. It is up to him to decide whether Kivimäki will be placed on an international wanted list, but so far, according to Vainio, there has been no need for it. Everything now depends on the development of the situation, that is, in practice, whether Kivimäki intends to report to the police.

“Wait and see. He is clearly aware that he should contact the authorities, but whether he will do so is a question mark,” says Vainio.

“He has not been pursued, but he knows that he is being pursued,” he continues.

Legally, the situation is that he has an enforceable detention decision, which the authorities are now trying to implement.

An international wanted notice can be issued if the police were to gather information that would indicate that he was planning to go abroad or was already staying there.

Kivimäki has already been internationally wanted once before, which led to his capture in France.

Kivimäki is accused in the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa of Vastaamo's criminal network.

According to the prosecutors, in 2018, Kivimäki broke into Vastaamo's patient database and tried to extort money from patients with the information.

The highly sensitive personal and patient data of around 33,000 patients were taken from the database of the emergency room during the break-in. The totality of crimes and the number of victims is exceptionally large in Finland.

When the demands were not agreed to, Kivimäki began publishing patient information online in the fall of 2020, according to the charges.

Kivimäki is required to serve seven years in prison for aggravated data breach, about 9,600 aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life, more than 21,300 aggravated blackmail attempts and 20 aggravated blackmail.

He denies all the charges.

Even if the missing Kivimäki is not reached right away, the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa can process the Vastaamo trial to the end without his presence.