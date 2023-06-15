Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Split

Kiev’s counter-offensive begins. There are fierce battles with Russia’s armies on several fronts. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

KIEV – Ukraine appears to be continuing its counter-offensive in the fight against Russia on three front sectors. This was announced by the country’s deputy defense minister, Hanna Maliar. According to the US news channel, Maliar said that his own troops would “gradually but surely” gain territory and inflict significant losses on Russian troops CNN.

the information Kyiv According to this, the battles in the Ukraine war are primarily concentrated in the following areas:

Bachmut : The city in the Donetsk Oblast is again contested. Ukraine to make progress in liberating Russian-held city.

: The city in the Donetsk Oblast is again contested. Ukraine to make progress in liberating Russian-held city. Makiivka : Battles are also reported from the city right next to the metropolis of Donetsk.

: Battles are also reported from the city right next to the metropolis of Donetsk. Zaporizhia: Around the big city on the Dnieper there should also be fighting.

Ukraine-News: Successes on several front sectors

According to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, the front line was shifted 500 meters around Bakhmut alone. In Zaporizhia it was up to 350 meters. The figures from the Ukraine war cannot be checked independently. The US-based “Institute for the Study of War” (ISW) also reported attacks by Ukraine as part of the counter-offensive on three front sections in the east of the country. According to the ISW, Ukraine is said to have succeeded in gaining small but unspecified areas.

A Ukrainian soldier on the front line in the war against Russia. © IMAGO/Madeleine Kelly

In addition to successes at the front, Kiev has also reported increasing Russian losses in the Ukraine war. Almost 4000 Russian tanks are said to have been destroyed. More than 870,000 Russian soldiers are said to have been killed or wounded. Again, these numbers cannot be independently verified. Russia itself does not publish any current figures on losses in the Ukraine war.

Ukraine-News: Current figures on Russia’s losses

Soldiers: 217,910 (+ 580)

217,910 (+ 580) airplanes : 314

: 314 Helicopter: 301 (+1)

301 (+1) tank : 3955 (+12)

: 3955 (+12) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7667 (+14)

7667 (+14) Artillery Systems: 3793 (+10)

3793 (+10) Air defense systems: 364

364 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6506 (+24)

6506 (+24) Ships and Boats: 18

18 drones : 3333 (+)

: 3333 (+) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 15, 2023

According to information from Great Britain, the Ukrainian armed forces are currently concentrating primarily on attacks on Russian command posts and on ammunition depots. Kiev is trying to increase the pressure on the entire front. This is a sign that Ukraine is about to deploy its “main offensive units”. When that happens, “the offensive will enter its decisive phase,” according to Jack Watling, a land warfare expert at the Royal United Services Institute London.

Ukraine meets resistance in counter-offensive

According to several experts, however, Ukraine is likely to encounter strong resistance in its offensive in the war against Russia in the coming days. Kiev would also have to reckon with high losses in its own ranks. This also applies to the modern weapon systems supplied by the West. The Ukraine is said to have already lost numerous Leopard tanks have. Andrew Latham, Professor of International Relations at Macalester College in Saint Paul, Minnesota, sees the war as having reached a “stalemate that hurts both sides” and in which a breakthrough by either party hardly seems possible.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

“Given the Russian preparations and the state of the Ukrainian military, I find the belief of many in a decisive victory for Kiev on the battlefield misplaced at best and delusional at worst,” he added.