Home page politics

From: Jens Kiffmeier and Erkan Pehlivan

Split

The evidence is growing: Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russia has begun. Wagner boss Prigozchin requests 200,000 new soldiers.

Kiev – Many tank movements and first small successes: Various news sources reported on Thursday (June 8) of heavy ground attacks by the Ukrainian army on Russian positions. Thus, Ukrainian soldiers are said to have broken through some defense lines and in doing so gained ground around the destroyed city of Bakhmut. This was confirmed by the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, on his Telegram channel.

“I think that the Events now unfolding at the front, the beginning of a counteroffensive the Ukraine are”. Prigozhin therefore demands from Moscow 200,000 troops to stop the long-heralded Ukrainian counter-offensive. Heavy military strikes were also reported from other front sections.

Counter-offensive in the Ukraine war: Wagner boss Prigoschin calls for 200,000 new soldiers

Prigozhin said in a Telegram video that his Wagner group is the only armed force capable of stopping the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Ukraine war. “I need 200,000 men,” she quoted Moscow Times the mercenary boss. “Less than 200,000 on the Luhansk-Donetsk front line will not be enough,” Prigozhin noted.

Disputes between Wagner and the Russian military over supplies in Bakhmut had prompted Prigozhin to withdraw his troops from the devastated area last month. It has been suggested that Wagner suffered heavy casualties in taking the city, his troops having been reinforced by former Russian prisoners.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut. © dpa

Prigozhin demanded from the Russian President Wladimir Putin a full national mobilization to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine. However, the new units should first complete an appropriate three-month training period. Otherwise they would just be “cannon fodder”.

Offensive in the Ukraine war: After the dam was blown up, Ukraine went on the offensive

In the meantime, the British secret service is also assuming a major offensive. Apparently, Russian troops were instructed to counterattack as quickly as possible after the Kachowka dam was blown up. Chechen, pro-Ukrainian units are said to have already been successful in the village of Mariivka near the city of Donetsk.

Major offensive with tanks: Russia’s bloggers report attacks near Zaporizhia

Military observers and war bloggers reported increased attacks in the Zaporizhia region in consistent media reports. There, Russia’s troops are said to have come under heavy fire – apparently mainly from tank attacks. “I think we can already talk about the beginning of the long-announced offensive by Ukraine. There hasn’t been such a movement at the front for a long time,” the Russian-language Telegram channel said Zapiski Veterana. Meanwhile, other experts were even more cautious and speculated about possible test attacks.

Kachowka Dam blown up in Ukraine: First photos show the bad consequences View photo gallery

According to Kiev, Russia wants to stop the offensive by blowing up a dam

A lot of information in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified. After the explosion of the Kakhovka dam, it was said that a possible counter-offensive by Ukraine could be slowed down by the floods. Water levels rose sharply on Wednesday after the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was blown up, but are expected to drop over the course of Thursday, British experts estimated. The government in Kyiv is convinced that Russia blew up the dam in order to hinder the planned Ukrainian counter-offensive. Moscow rejects this and blames Kiev. (erpe/jkf/dpa)