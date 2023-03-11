Home page politics

From: Moritz Serif, Nail Akkoyun

Split

Three people are killed in a Russian attack in Cherson. Selenskyj is again calling for fighter jets from the West. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

Update from March 11, 5:40 p.m.: Ukraine’s spring counter-offensive is apparently “not far away”. This follows from the words of the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces. Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi stressed on his Telegram channel that the soldiers of Ukraine need to buy time to continue holding Bakhmut. The top priority now is to increase military reserves before a counterattack can be launched: “It is necessary to gain time to gather reserves and launch a counteroffensive that is not far away,” said Syrskyi. With regard to the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s defenses in Bakhmut, the colonel general spoke of a “proper rebuff”.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a self-propelled howitzer at Russian positions near Bakhmut. (Archive photo) © LIBKOS/dpa

Update from March 11, 3:38 p.m.: According to their boss, the troops of the Russian mercenary group Wagner are near the center of the heavily contested Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. “This is the building of the city administration, this is the center of the city,” Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video published on Telegram on Saturday.

Pictures of the Ukraine war: great horror and small moments of happiness View photo gallery

Ukraine War: Russia launches furious attacks on Kherson

Update from March 11, 1:19 p.m.: According to the local authorities, at least three people were killed and two others injured in a Russian attack in the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson. The attack happened on a road connecting Kherson and Mykolayiv, the head of the regional military administration, Olexander Prokudin, said on Saturday in the online service Telegram. The rescue operation on site is still ongoing.

War in Ukraine: Russia has almost completely taken East Bakhmut

Update from March 11, 11:05 a.m.: According to British military experts, most of the eastern part of the embattled Ukrainian city of Bakhmut is now under the control of the Russian mercenary group Wagner. The river Bakhmutka, which flows through the city center, is now the front line, the British Ministry of Defense said in a report on Saturday.

War in Ukraine: Kiev reveals details of counteroffensive

Update from March 11, 08:55: Ukraine has published plans for its counter-offensive in the war against Russia. “We are in no hurry, we will reorganize in the next two months. We will tire the Russians in Bakhmut and then focus on other areas,” Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podoliak said La Stampa.

Ukraine war: will there soon be fighter jet help from Norway?

First report from March 11th: KIEV – Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hailed Norway as a special European ally in terms of military assistance ahead of the spring offensive against Russia’s war of aggression. Norway is setting an example by supporting the fight with $7 billion over the next five years, Zelenskyy said in a video message distributed in Kiev on Friday evening (March 10) after a meeting with Oslo’s Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram . He went on to say that other countries should take Norway as an example.

Minister Gram said that Norway respects Ukraine’s defense struggle and the victims. Norway will support the country for as long as necessary. Thanks to Norway, Ukraine has expanded its air defense, artillery and other areas, Zelenskyy said. Steps had been discussed to make Ukraine’s defense offensive this spring a success.

Ukraine War: Zelenskyj praises Norway – Leopard tanks for Kiev

The possibility of training pilots on Western fighter jets was also discussed with Norway, said Zelenskyj. Ukraine calls for fighter jets as an urgent requirement to defeat Russia. So far, however, there has been no fighter jet commitment. Russia warns against such a delivery because, according to Moscow, this means that the NATO countries are directly involved in the war.

The Scandinavian NATO country Norway will provide Ukraine with eight Leopard 2 main battle tanks. There are also up to four escort vehicles and funds for ammunition and spare parts. Germany, for example, wants to deliver 14 Leopard 2A6 main battle tanks to Ukraine. At the beginning of February, Norway also announced that it would procure 54 new Leopard tanks from the German armaments company Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, with an option for a further 18. (nak/dpa)