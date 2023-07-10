Home page politics

From: Stephen Krieger

Split

In the war, the fight goes on, especially in the east and south of Ukraine. Russia has to accept heavy losses. The news ticker on the Ukraine war.

heaviness losses for Russia : Kyiv reports current figures

for : Kyiv reports current figures Russian shell fire on Sumy : Population called to flee

on : Population called to flee The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russiathe Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on the losses of the armies involved in the Ukraine war cannot be independently verified.

Update from July 10, 4:00 a.m.: The Russian Defense Ministry reports that Russian troops pushed back Ukrainian advances near Bakhmut. The fierce fighting there would be complicated by the hilly topography.

Meanwhile, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said his fighters were in the Bakhmut region. However, according to Russian reports, Kadyrov is ill, injured, or “on vacation.”

Ukraine-News: Melitopol still hard fought

Update from July 10, 3:35 a.m.: Heavy fighting continues in the sectors of Melitopol and Berdiansk, where the Ukrainian Defense Forces are going on the offensive. Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maljar is quoted as saying in a Telegram post: “The process of entrenching the [ukrainischen Streitkräfte] on the reached lines is in progress. Our forces are conducting aerial reconnaissance of the area, clearing mines and inflicting artillery damage on identified enemy targets, conducting counter-battery actions and are ready to continue offensive actions.”

A Ukrainian special forces unit fires on Russian positions on the front line near Kreminna. © LIBKOS/dpa

Ukraine-News: Russian shelling on Sumy

KIEV/Moscow – The Ukrainian region of Sumy in the north-eastern part of the country near the border with Russia has again become the target of Russian shell fire, according to the regional military administration. Eleven explosions were registered during the course of the day on Saturday, the military administration announced on Telegram in the evening. So far, however, neither casualties nor damage to civilian infrastructure have been reported. The information could not be independently verified.

Due to constant Russian fire, the Ukrainian army had ordered the population of the border districts in the north-eastern Sumy region to flee at the end of June.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Ukraine has been repelling a Russian invasion for over 16 months. At the beginning of the war, the Sumy region was largely under Russian control for several weeks. In May, Ukrainian-backed gunmen from Sumy Oblast entered Russia’s neighboring Belgorod Oblast and engaged Russian security forces. After a short time, however, they withdrew back to Ukrainian territory.

Heavy losses for Russia: Kiev reports current figures

Updated July 8, 7:47 p.m: Ukraine has updated the information on Russian losses in the Ukraine war. According to Kiev, another 600 Russian soldiers have died or been injured within 24 hours. This increases the number since the outbreak of war to over 234,000. This information (changes from the previous day in brackets) comes directly from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and has not been confirmed by Russia or any independent body. Therefore, they cannot be independently verified.

Ukraine-News: Russia’s losses at a glance

soldiers : 234,040 (+600)

: 234,040 (+600) tank : 4078 (+4)

: 4078 (+4) Armored Combat Vehicles : 7964 (+11)

: 7964 (+11) drones and unmanned aerial vehicles : 3685 (+19)

: 3685 (+19) artillery systems : 4366 (+20)

: 4366 (+20) Vehicles and tankers: 6929 (+15)

6929 (+15) Source: Excerpt from the data of the General Staff of Ukraine dated July 9, 2023

Ukraine-News: Russia shoots down cruise missiles over Crimea

According to a Russian governor, Russian missile defense systems shot down a cruise missile over Crimea. In the incident near the city of Kerch, there were no casualties or damage, said the governor of the annexed Crimean peninsula, Sergey Axyonov, who was appointed by Russia. (With Agencies)