From: Stephanie Munk

Split

Russia has to accept further losses in the course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive. The number of soldiers killed is increasing. All news in the ticker.

runs: Six villages of occupation by Russia freed Read the latest developments here Ukraine war. The information processed, particularly on the losses suffered by the armies involved, comes partly from the warring parties in Russia or Ukraine. Some of them cannot be verified independently.

Kiev – Russia has to accept further heavy losses in the Ukraine war. The Russian army has lost 470 Russian soldiers to death or injury in the past 24 hours alone, the Ukrainian general staff said. Overall, the number of soldiers killed and wounded rose to 216,650.

A Ukrainian soldier fires a rocket in the Donetsk region. Russia again suffered heavy losses. © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Ukraine-News: Losses for Russia – 20 artillery systems destroyed

The army of Russian President Vladimir Putin also lost a total of ten tanks and armored vehicles over the past day. Ukraine also destroyed 20 artillery systems and one Russian air defense system. Two drones and a combat helicopter are also among the new casualties of Russian troops. A senior Russian general was also apparently killed in an attack by Ukraine as part of its counter-offensive.

The figures from the Ukrainian General Staff cannot be independently verified. The Russian side does not give any information about their own losses.

Soldiers: 216,650 (+470)

216,650 (+470) tank : 3935 (+4)

: 3935 (+4) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 7642 (+6)

7642 (+6) Artillery Systems: 3766 (+20)

3766 (+20) Air defense systems: 363 (+1)

363 (+1) Helicopter: 300 (+1)

300 (+1) Unmanned missiles / drones: 3309 (+2)

3309 (+2) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 6473 (+2)

6473 (+2) Source: General Staff of Ukraine as of June 12, 2023

Ukraine News: Counter-offensive underway – six villages liberated

“The enemy’s casualties are exactly what we need,” said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a meeting with generals on the situation at the front. The question now is where reinforcements are needed at the front to further break through Russian defenses.

Apparently, Ukraine also managed to recapture several villages from Russia in its long-awaited counteroffensive. “The fighting is tough, but we’re making progress, and that’s important,” Zelenskyy said in a video speech. For days, the Ukrainian armed forces have been reporting the liberation of villages, especially in the Donetsk region, which Russia had annexed. A total of seven places have been mentioned so far.

Losses also for Ukraine: Residential building collapses from rocket, dead and injured

On the other hand, Ukraine suffered a heavy blow on Tuesday night (June 13): Russian airstrikes hit Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s hometown, the south-eastern city of Kryvyi Rih, badly. A rocket hit a five-story apartment building, killing at least six people and injuring several. Survivors are still being sought under the rubble. (smu with material from dpa)