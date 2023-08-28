Home page politics

From: Karsten Hinzmann

Split

More and more soldiers are dying at the front. Kiev now wants to react and recruit new personnel to advance the counter-offensive against Russia.

KIEV – The war continues, the rhetoric is becoming more penetrating: Much now depends on the initiative of the individual, said the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy a few days ago during the sixth international meeting of veterans in Kiev. The fate of Ukraine decide, in his words, “not to miss a good opportunity to hear and see what needs to be done in order to facilitate the struggle of Ukraine, based on the individual’s wealth”. In concrete terms, this means, for example, the renewed recruitment of soldiers. Kiev has now announced this in order to press ahead with the counter-offensive that has been going on for around two months.

Martial law in Ukraine binds all men between the ages of 18 and 60

The war of attrition is clearly noticeable, as the military observer Colonel Markus Reisner claims on ZDF: “On both sides, the best soldiers have been killed or injured.” The Ukraine could have thrown reserves to the front earlier than hoped, he suspects. At the request of their military, the Ukrainian leadership now wants to raise more recruits, as the secretary of the National Council for Security and Defense, Oleksiy Danilov, has publicly stated. The K is valid in Ukraine until November 2023right of war Accordingly, all men between the ages of 18 and 60 are in principle obliged to serve in the military. According to the 2020 census, this affects up to ten million people.

New personnel for fresh offensive power: Ukraine will soon recruit new soldiers to support the forces at the front (symbol image). © LIBKOS/AP/dpa

Since martial law was imposed after the Russian invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, men of fighting age have been banned from leaving the country. Recruitment also takes place on the street and is done more or less voluntarily – human rights organizations such as Amnesty International criticize that the two wartime opponents are quite similar in the methods of enlistment. Ukraine is recruiting based on a decision in January 2023, according to which there are many exceptions to the service with weapons: educational duties are just as much a part of this as caring for relatives or working in occupational fields important to the war, including administration. Conscripts do not only serve in the trenches, but also in maintenance, IT or the medical service.

Tanks, drones, anti-aircraft defenses: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

New Recruitment Wave: Exceptions will be capped

The current wave of recruitment is part of the plan that has been in place since the outbreak of war more than a year ago. Oleksiy Danilov thus contradicts assumptions that the current levies are primarily due to the sluggish and costly offensive against the Russian occupiers. The increasing demand could possibly also be covered by restricting exceptions. In the meantime, a regulation should apply according to which at least half of all men of fighting age working in the administration will be drafted. Like the English language newspaper The Kyiv Independent reported that the Ukrainian police are currently investigating a corruption scandal in which those responsible for mustering are said to be involved: According to this, those able to do military service could buy fake medical reports for several thousand dollars, have themselves declared unfit and thus smuggle themselves out of the country.

The number of men waiting to be called up or already drawn remains a mystery. A year ago, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar put the number at several hundred thousand. Because of the losses at the front, new recruits have to be trained and sent to the front again and again. Some of the international media spoke of a strength of the Ukrainian army of 800,000 men at the beginning of the second year of the war. (Karsten Hinzmann)