Tuesday, March 19, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Counter | “Now I'm collapsing. I'm crying, and I can't get up” – Antti Laulajainen's therapy information was leaked online, and the trial became a drama of suffering

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 19, 2024
in World Europe
0
Counter | “Now I'm collapsing. I'm crying, and I can't get up” – Antti Laulajainen's therapy information was leaked online, and the trial became a drama of suffering

Antti Laulajainen's medical records were leaked to the dark web in October 2020. The news was a shock, but the torment did not end there. The singer kept a diary for HS about the Vastaamo trial. One of the hardest moments was when the suspect of the data breach laughed in the courtroom.

Riika Nykänen HS

Picture: Ville Maali / HS

Ethe first entry is from Monday, November 13, 2023.

Nervous, scary and exciting. All of these at the same time. I'm watching the trial. On the other hand, I would like to be at home eating breakfast. On the other hand, I want to be there to see when the accused's smile freezes. YES FUCK!

#Counter #I39m #collapsing #I39m #crying #can39t #Antti #Laulajainen39s #therapy #information #leaked #online #trial #drama #suffering

See also  Motorsport | Kalle Rovanperä took second place in the Finnish World Rally Championship, Esapekka Lappi, who dropped to third, cursed the broken windshield: "What do you think, does this bother you?"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Alzheimer's: probable main cause in the accumulation of fat in brain cells

Alzheimer's: probable main cause in the accumulation of fat in brain cells

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result