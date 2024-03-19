Counter | “Now I'm collapsing. I'm crying, and I can't get up” – Antti Laulajainen's therapy information was leaked online, and the trial became a drama of suffering

Antti Laulajainen's medical records were leaked to the dark web in October 2020. The news was a shock, but the torment did not end there. The singer kept a diary for HS about the Vastaamo trial. One of the hardest moments was when the suspect of the data breach laughed in the courtroom.
Riika Nykänen HS
Ethe first entry is from Monday, November 13, 2023.
Nervous, scary and exciting. All of these at the same time. I'm watching the trial. On the other hand, I would like to be at home eating breakfast. On the other hand, I want to be there to see when the accused's smile freezes. YES FUCK!
