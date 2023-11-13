Counter | “Kivimäki’s behavior hurts the victims” – Jenni Raiskio and Paula Pajula tell what the victims of Vastaamo’s data breach think

Finland’s largest trial in terms of the number of victims begins on Monday. Turku lawyers have discussed them with hundreds.

Turku people Jenni Raiskio and Paula Pajula is starting to be Finland’s best view and take on the situation of the victims of Vastaamo’s data breach.

Their law firm already has almost 1,500 people as clients, even their intimate information was spread on the internet in the Vastaamo data breach. During this autumn, Raiskio and Pajula and the other lawyers of the firm have already spoken on the phone with more than a thousand data breach victims.

In the discussions, it has become clear what kind of feelings the victims have now three years after the incident. For many, it is by no means over.

“There are really bitter people there. They have mixed moods. Many would like to see the accused Aleksanteri Kivimäki in the eyes, some are horrified when the matter is now in the media at every turn”, says Raiskio.

“Many want their voice to be heard, even if they never receive a single euro in compensation. They want to say that it is not right to do this. There are violent life stories there, and many have a need to tell them.”

Some have even feared that the perpetrator would somehow take revenge on them. The victims also say that Kivimäki’s behavior has irritated them.

“His behavior seems to offend the victims. I was just talking to someone who is on medication for depression and has severe anxiety. Every time he hears the suspect’s name, the feeling gets stronger,” says Pajula.

The common experience of all victims now is fear and uncertainty that there is no way to get their own information off the internet.

On Monday In the district court of Länsi-Uusimaa, the actual handling of the case begins and the indictment is heard first. Many lawyers representing victims can also vote.

Kivimäki’s defense has also been given a chance to speak. He will deny that he committed the crimes, as he has done until now.

The vadamonuhrit.fi website founded by women has brought them so many customers during the fall that their company iWalo Group is apparently the single largest entity representing the interested parties, i.e. the victims, in the trial.

According to them, the victims who have contacted have been grateful when they are listened to. Many have felt that they were left alone.

“We do not collect a single euro from our customers in this matter. The interested party gets a free legal service through us,” says Raiskio.

The idea is that the company seeks compensation for its work from the client’s legal protection insurance, if there is one.

“We do not collect a deductible from our customers. If we are not allowed to collect it from the convicted person, we will have to give a discount corresponding to the customer’s deductible to the insurance company as well. In this case, we do our work 30–40 percent cheaper than the normal fee.”

If the customer does not have legal protection insurance, the company will determine whether he is entitled to state legal aid. If there is not and there is no insurance, the company will take the credit loss.

“So we don’t charge anything from the customer.”

However, the company gets to test its new service idea in practice, where victims of crime receive legal assistance from lawyers from the same company and psychological support from therapists who have received psychotherapeutic or brief therapy training.

Jenni Raiskio (left) and Paula Pajula say that many of the victims of the Vastaamo case are very bitter.

In calls with the victims, the whole spectrum of grief, pain and anxiety has emerged.

The women remind us that even though the information of more than 30,000 people was leaked, there are actually many more victims. At the same time, the information of many close friends who went to therapy spread because they are often talked about in therapy.

“One even thought about taking his own life. On behalf of her unborn child, she thought that the information would still ruin the child’s life,” says Raiskio.

He reminds us that much more than people’s IDs was spread in the case.

“They are really bitter that this one man has ruined their whole life. The incident became a lifelong sentence for them.”

There were also many highly educated people in the clientele, who told everything about themselves and their working life in Vastaamo’s therapy sessions. Now they are afraid that the leaked information might come across when they go for a job interview. Even if that is unlikely to happen, the fear remains.

Some have said they fear that the staring in the coffee room is because someone has seen what the person has said about their co-workers in therapy.

“Dozens have said that they are stuck in their current jobs and do not dare to apply for a new job. They think that when they apply for demanding management positions, their background will be investigated during recruitment and this information will come across and prevent them from getting the position,” says Pajula.

The women are surprised that information has been recorded in the therapy with a precision that, according to them, should not have been done.

Many have according to the women, the incident has caused the victims to no longer go to therapy at all, even if there is a specific need for it now. Someone hasn’t dared to talk about anything at the dentist anymore.

The hearing, which starts now, will continue until the end of February, after which the court will withdraw to consider the penalty and announce it sometime in the spring. What is the estimate of where we will be in a year?

“At that time, a district court judgment has been received and depending on its content, the other side wants to appeal it to the Court of Appeal. Or it will depend on the judgment of the district court. We can’t say that,” says Pajula.