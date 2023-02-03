Counter | Julius Kivimäki, suspected of the data breach at the front desk, was arrested in France

The suspect, a 25-year-old man, has been arrested in France on the basis of a European arrest warrant.

Psychotherapy Center A 25-year-old man suspected of a data breach at the counter was arrested in France, the Central Criminal Police informs.

The man suspected of hacking has become known by a name Julius Kivimäki. In the October detention information, his name is mentioned as Aleksanteri Tomminpoika Kivimäki.

The man was arrested on the basis of a European arrest warrant. The police announced a search for the suspect in October 2022.

The police say that they will immediately initiate measures to extradite the suspect to Finland. The French police are responsible for keeping the suspect until extradition.

“The schedule of the extradition process depends on many factors, so at this stage it is challenging to estimate when the suspect will be brought to Finland,” says the head of the investigation, the crime commissioner Marko Leponen in the bulletin.

Suspect was imprisoned in absentia at the Helsinki District Court in October 2022 on suspicion of aggravated extortion attempt, aggravated data breach and aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life.

When the suspect has been handed over to Finland, a new detention hearing must be held in Finland. According to Leponen, the goal is to interrogate the suspect as soon as possible. The preliminary investigation of the case is still ongoing.

