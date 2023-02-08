Counter | IS: The Vastaamo suspect may be extradited to Finland before the end of February

The attorney general of the French court of Versailles told Ilta-Sanom that if the court orders Julius Kivimäki to be extradited to Finland, he should be able to be extradited to the Finnish authorities before the end of February.

According to Ilta-Sanomi, the Investigative Division of the Versailles Court of Appeal heard Kivimäki, who now goes by the first name Aleksanteri, on Wednesday. Kivimäki did not object to being extradited to the Finnish authorities, the appeals court told IS.

Ilta-Sanom was told from France that if the court orders his extradition, he should be able to be extradited to the Finnish authorities before the end of February.

Julius Kivimäki was arrested in Courbevoie, France during a routine police operation last Friday, February 3rd.

Kivimäki presented the police with a false identity document at the time of his arrest. According to IS, Kivimäki used the name Asan Amet and presented a Romanian passport and identity card.

Kivimäki is suspected of leaking the patient information of the psychotherapy center Vastaamo to the public. In the police information, his name is mentioned as Aleksanteri Tomminpoika Kivimäki.

The police have been trying to reach Kivimäki as a suspect in the Vastaamo case since last fall.

Kivimäki was arrested in absentia at the Helsinki District Court in October on suspicion of aggravated extortion attempt, aggravated data breach and aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life.