Counter | Information about the suspect brought relief to the victim of the data breach – “Maybe after this you can let go”

Nonfiction writer Jenny Rostain is relieved that the crime is getting a face.

“Now the crime has a face. The facelessness of the criminal always makes the crime more devastating to the victims,” ​​says Rostain.

On Friday, the Central Criminal Police announced a breakthrough in Vastaamo’s data breach investigation. The Helsinki district court has arrested a 25-year-old man in absentia on suspicion of aggravated data breach, aggravated extortion attempt and aggravated dissemination of information that violates private life.

Jenny Rostain’s relief is not so much related to the fact that she wishes the perpetrator to be punished, but to the fact that she is interested in the perpetrator himself and his motives.

“I’m interested in his profiling, now we get to meet a human person. Why did he do what he did? Why did he want to hurt us? Without a doubt, he is also a broken person.”

Rostain says that the perpetrator’s possible punishment can never remove the human suffering he caused to thousands of victims.

“What has happened has happened, and nothing can fix it,” says Rostain.

When to Rostain found out that he is one of the victims of the data breach, he felt immense shame. He had been a client of Vastaamo for three years and visited the therapist every two weeks.

Rostain had told the therapist, among other things, about the severe violence and abuse he had experienced – things he had not told anyone else about.

Now, however, Rostain says he is grateful to the author.

“I have turned a tragedy into a victory for myself. Traumatic experiences were a vague part of my past that I found difficult to talk about. After the data breach, I had to face my shame – and start forgiving myself,” says Rostain.

Rostain believesthat it is important to symbolically “finish” the matter also because the victims can start their recovery and also get rid of the victim’s position.

“Of course, nothing can take away what we’ve experienced, but maybe other victims can also let go and forgive – not necessarily even the perpetrator, but above all themselves.”

According to Rostain, other good things followed from the leakage break. Since then, information security and its possible gaps have been discussed even more. The breach also brought out from Rostain how many people in society are in need of therapy.

“We need to start discussing in society even more about how individuals could also help themselves and start sharing tools for mental well-being,” says Rostain.

The police know that the man is currently staying abroad. A European arrest warrant has been issued for him, under which he can be arrested abroad.