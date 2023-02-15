Counter | General: The court decided to extradite Kivimäki to Finland – the KRP is still waiting for contact from France

According to the Central Criminal Police, the timetable for Kivimäki’s extradition will probably be decided when the French authorities have delivered the official extradition decision to Finland.

of Versailles The appeals court in France has decided on Wednesday that the psychotherapy center Vastaamo is suspected of the data breach Julius Kivimäki can be handed over to Finland, says Over.

The matter is confirmed to Yle by the public information director of the court To Robin Muraccio.

According to Yle, the prosecutor proposed handing over Kivimäki to the Finnish authorities at the trial held on Wednesday, and Kivimäki did not object to the handover.

The incident director of investigations, crime commissioner Marko Leponen from the Central Criminal Police tells HS that they do not yet have information about the extradition decision from the French authorities.

According to Leponen, the schedule regarding the handover will be decided at the point when the official decision has been received.

“We will first wait for the official extradition decision to arrive via the official route and then we will start preparing the extradition together with the French authorities,” Leponen tells HS by text message.

Kivimäki lawyer Peter Jaari tells HS via text message that he read in Yle’s article that Kivimäki is not opposed to extradition, but he has no other information on the matter.

According to Jaari, the court has appointed him as Kivimäki’s representative at Kivimäki’s request.

“I was given information from France and after that I applied for an order from the court,” says Jaari in his message.

Jaari did not comment on whether he has been in personal contact with Kivimäki.

Stone Hill was arrested in Courbevoie, France, during a routine police operation on February 3rd last.

Kivimäki is suspected of leaking the patient information of the psychotherapy center Vastaamo to the public. In the police information, his name is mentioned as Aleksanteri Tomminpoika Kivimäki.

The police have been trying to reach Kivimäki as a suspect in the Vastaamo case since last fall.

Kivimäki was arrested in absentia at the Helsinki District Court in October on suspicion of aggravated extortion attempt, aggravated data breach and aggravated dissemination of information infringing private life.