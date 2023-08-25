The Consumers’ Union asks “the government, after the now ascertained failure of the regional average price”, to “intervene by reducing excise duties”





The counter-exodus is expensive for Italian families returning from summer holidays. Starting with the shopping to fill up: ‘do-it-yourself’ petrol on the motorway costs an average of 2.020 euros per litre, and comes close to 2.8 euros per liter with the service on the A21 Turin-Piacenza (in the same petrol station, diesel costs 2.379 euros per litre).

But it doesn’t end there. Between September and November you also have to deal with school supplies, bills, medical visits, and other due fees.

In addition to petrol in self service a 2.020 euros per litre, the national average of prices on the motorway network – reported by the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy – shows that self-service diesel is 1.935 euros per litre, LPG served at 0.843 euros, methane served at 1.527 euros. But, according to the analysis by Assoutenti, there are “many” motorway service stations where “the green one travels quickly at around 2.5 euros per litre.

Subscribe to the newsletter

