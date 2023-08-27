Red dot traffic also today Sunday 27 August for the 2023 counter-exodus with the return from vacation. Expected heavy traffic towards the central-northern regions. In particular, Anas estimated a transit of about 11 million vehicles between yesterday and today, with peaks of almost half a million during peak hours.

These are the special observed roads: the A2 Autostrada del Mediterraneo in the northern carriageway, with possible criticalities at the Pontecagnano-Battipaglia junction, the Adriatic state road 16 in a northerly direction from Puglia to Veneto, the state road 36 of Lake Como and the Spluga in Lombardy, the state road 7 Appia between Campania and Lazio, the state road 148 Pontina in Lazio and the Grande Raccordo Anulare of Rome, the latter especially on Sunday evening.

According to what he reports Italy road network, the peak of returns is concentrated in today’s morning. Local inconveniences or the adoption of measures to regulate traffic to favor the fluidity of movements cannot therefore be excluded. The traffic ban for vehicles with a mass exceeding 7.5t was in force yesterday from 8 to 16 and it is today from 7 to 22.

Viability Italy calls for caution. For all those who will drive a vehicle, we recommend:

BEFORE LEAVING

– check the efficiency of the vehicle;

– rationally arrange the luggage by balancing the weights and not overloading the car;

– identify a correct position for the transport of the animals;

– avoid large meals and alcoholic beverages;

– be sufficiently rested;

– keep constantly updated on traffic conditions.

DURING THE TRIP

– keep the seat belts fastened, including the rear ones;

– use the appropriate “seats” for children;

– do not get distracted while driving (with a mobile phone, radio, cigarette, etc.);

– make frequent stops;

– moderate your speed, especially in case of rain;

– keep a safe distance from the vehicle ahead;

– use caution when overtaking;

– never use the emergency lane, except in cases of necessity;

– on three-lane motorways, always travel in the first lane, on the right.

ADVICE AND INFORMATION FOR MOTORISTS

Always up-to-date traffic news is available through the CCISS channels (free number 1518, websites www.cciss.it and mobile.cciss.it), Rai-Isoradio broadcasts, Onda Verde news on the three Radio-Rai networks and on RAI Teletext, as well as through the Variable Message Panels along the motorway routes.

To obtain information on the state of traffic on the road network under Anas’ jurisdiction, it is also possible to use the “VAI” application or call the single number 800.841.148.

Real-time information on the motorway network under concession, on road and traffic conditions along the various stretches and other useful information for the journey is available on www.aiscat.it and on the various channels activated by the individual concessionaires (websites, dedicated numbers, apps, etc.).