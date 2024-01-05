Constantly increasing traffic on Anas roads and motorways. Over the Epiphany weekend (tomorrow, Saturday 6 January 2024, and Sunday 7) approximately 3.5 million people will travel on the network managed by Anas to return to the city after the Christmas holidays. Anas (Society of the Infrastructure Hub of the FS Italiane Group) has removed 171 construction sites up to 8 January to facilitate circulation on its road and motorway network.

On Saturday and Sunday, the movement of heavy vehicles will also be suspended from 9am to 10pm.

During the Christmas period, traffic grew by 15% compared to the same period in 2022. Overall, traffic growth of 11% is expected in this return weekend compared to the average values ​​of December 2023, with a peak of 19% expected on the day on Friday 5 January.

Roads and motorways more at risk from traffic

As regards returns, sustained circulation is expected especially near urban centers and in particular in Rome on the Grande Raccordo Anulare and in Milan along the SS36 'Del Lago di Como e dello Spluga'. Traffic is also growing on the A2 'Mediterranean Motorway' with expected increases of +20% today Friday 5th January, +25% tomorrow Saturday 6th and +30% Sunday 7th January.