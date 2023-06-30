Peruvian film director Javier Fuentes-Leon produced the film”counter current“, which premiered on August 26, 2010 and with which he won 17 awards in total among different film festivals. It was even shortlisted to represent our country in the Oscars 2011.

In this film, the intention of the Peruvian filmmaker was to reflect the true meaning of what it is to be a man, which is far from just demonstrating masculinity and strength. Furthermore, this feature film aims to represent a love story like any other: just two people who love each other and want to fully live their love, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

YOU CAN SEE: Oscar Awards: Peruvian director Francisco Lombardi is invited to be part of the Academy

Which actors participate in “Contracorriente”?

Haydeé Cáceres and Emilram Cossío are part of the cast of “Contracorriente”. Photo: composition LR/La Vanguardia/Movistar Plus

“Contracorriente” had the participation of great actors and actresses from our country, such as Tatiana Astengo, haydee caceres, Emilram Cossio and Cindy Diaz. All of them have gone through the famous América TV series, “At the bottom there is room“. Likewise, one of the characters was the Colombian actor manolo cardonawho has been part of productions such as “Who killed Sara?”, “María Magdalena” and “El cartel de los sapos”.

What is the plot of “Undercurrent”?

The story revolves around the love triangle of Miguel (Cristian Mercado), his lover Santiago (Manolo Cardona) and his wife Mariela (Tatiana Astengo). He is a fisherman from a small town in northern Peru, where the people are very traditional. However, the protagonist does not agree with many of the beliefs, but he is not at all determined to say what he thinks and feels. Therefore, he hides his relationship with Santiago, as well as his sexual orientation.

Unfortunately, his lover dies in an accident and Miguel is devastated, since, before that event, they had had a heated argument. However, the character of Cristian Mercado is visited by the soul of his lover, who asks him to rescue his body.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers” 7: Bumblebee awakens the beast! Get to know the Peruvian adult version of the film

Watch the official trailer for “Undercurrent”

Unfortunately, the movie is not available on any streaming platform, but it is possible to watch it on YouTube through an unofficial channel.

#quotcounter #currentquot #forbidden #love #lasts #death