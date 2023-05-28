On June 1, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan will marry Saudi architect and businesswoman Rajwa Al Saif. It is the second link held this year at the Hashemite court, after Princess Iman and Jameel Alexande Thermiotis were married last March. The link will be in the Zahran palace, in Amman, located to the west of the city, in one of the most exclusive areas of the Jordanian capital. It is the same palace in which the current monarchs Abdalá and Rania said ‘yes, I want’ 30 years earlier, in June 1993.

As reported by the royal house in an official statement, after the ceremony, “the procession of the link will move to the Al Husseiniya palace.” There will take place “a banquet dinner and there will be a closed reception and food for the media.” Ordered to be built by Abdalá II in honor of his father, King Hussein I, it has a large interior patio and a dining room and lounge for large events. It will be there where most of the international delegations and heads of state are.

Among the illustrious guests, the attendance of the princesses Hisako and Tsuguko of Japan is expected, after the Council of Ministers approved their trips, and that of the princes of Wales, since the groom was trained at the Royal Military Academy of Sandhurtst . Guillermo and Máxima from the Netherlands will also attend along with their eldest daughter, Amalia; Frederick and Mary from Denmark; Haakon from Norway; Victoria and Daniel from Sweden; or Sebastián de Luxemburg, Hussein’s classmate at the British military academy.

henna party



As an aperitif to the great wedding, the traditional henna festival has been held. Queen Rania has been in charge of organizing it for her daughter-in-law and thanks to her posts on her Instagram we have been able to learn about some of the details and the fabulous models that they have worn.

It is a tradition reserved only for women that can be considered as the farewell of the bride from her family of origin to start her own family. In it, they sing, dance and dye their hands with henna designs.

Held at the Zahran Palace, Rajwa was accompanied by some 600 women, including the queen and princesses Iman and Salma. Rania was in charge of welcoming the guests and gave a speech that brought tears to her future daughter-in-law. “I finally have a daughter-in-law. Rajwa is my hope before God for Prince Hussein. Hussein is my first joy, my eldest son and I always dreamed of seeing him as a boyfriend,” she said. “I will never forget how happy his majesty and I were when Hussein told us that he wanted to marry Rajwa,” whom he described as “the sweetest and most beautiful bride-to-be.” “She is the perfect answer to all my prayers for him,” she said, wishing “that they always be the source of happiness and support for each other.”

For the occasion, the hostess chose a pastel blue tunic dress by Saiid Kobeisy, with jewel details, gemstone inlays and a sash at the waist. For her part, the bride dressed in white, with gold embroidery in the neckline and waist area and a matching veil, all from Honayda.