Feyenoord can conquer the national title for the 16th time on Sunday. Read here the most important articles in the run-up to the championship game of the team from Rotterdam against Go Ahead Eagles, Sunday 4.45 pm.

• Paul Bosvelt, national champion with Feyenoord in 1999, will return to De Kuip on Sunday as technical manager of Go Ahead Eagles. “What Arne Slot, together with the technical staff, has shown this season is really great,” says the former indefatigable midfielder of the team from Rotterdam.

• Frank Arnesen brought Arne Slot to De Kuip as a trainer. “I am really impressed by what he has achieved,” says the former technical director of Feyenoord, who looks back on his period in South Rotterdam. ”

Orkun Kokcu. © Pim Ras Photography



• Michiel Kramer, working on an excellent season at RKC, made a contribution that should not be underestimated to Feyenoord’s 2017 national title. The Rotterdammer would prefer to end his career in De Kuip. “It would be nice for my father alone if I ever get a second chance in that helicopter.” See also Angry unions send 'very intense letter' to NVZ: 'But our offer is unprecedentedly good'

• Willem van Hanegem hopes Orkun Kökcü will stay with Feyenoord for another year after winning the title, he says in the Willem & Wessel Podcast. “If I were him I would think, listen, this is my club, I have done everything I can to play them in the Champions League, I want to experience that too.”





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

• Quinten Timber missed a large part of the season due to injuries, but the twin brother of Ajax player Jurriën is fit just in time for the denouement. “This could be my first real championship. My brother already has two, so it’s nice that it stays in the family.”

goal alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal scored by your selected club within five minutes during matches. Also follow all the (international) football of today in our live football center. See also NPO boss secured after threat 'from the corner of sympathizers Ungehoord Nederland'

Programme, results and standings in the premier league

In our match center you can see the full program of the upcoming round in the Eredivisie, the standings and all the results of the matches played. Below you can see all our videos about Dutch football.

Listen to all our football podcasts here





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch all videos about Dutch football here