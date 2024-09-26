On September 26, the Christmas celebrations begin in Madrid. The City Council has approved this Thursday the contract to set up, maintain and dismantle the lighting for the festivals from 2024-2025, amounting to 4.4 million euros, includes the installation of almost 12 million light bulbs led and contains the promise of “numerous novelties,” one of which is that there will be Lights designed by children six to eight years oldThis contract is the third of the new Christmas lighting framework agreement approved last April with an estimated annual investment of 5.3 million euros, 15% more than that made for the 2023-2024 campaign. Previously, two other contracts worth 246,000 and 199,000 euros have already been processed, as detailed to this newspaper by a municipal spokesperson, who has justified the increase in expenditure in “the adjustments to the collective agreements of the workers and the increase in the cost of raw materials”, in addition to the new features.

Is such an outlay worth it? In the opinion of the City Council, yes, since it sees the Christmas lights “as an investment and not as an expense”. According to a report by the General Directorate of Economy, during the 2023-24 Christmas campaign, the city spent an estimated total of 2,590.3 million euros from the day the lights were switched on until the arrival of the Three Wise Men, which represents an increase of 13.2% compared to the 2022-23 campaign and 31% compared to the 2021-22 campaign.

At the moment, there is no exact date for the lighting, which usually takes place in November. “The end of November,” the spokesman explains a little more precisely. Last year it was on the 23rd. The City Council is also not giving any details about who will accompany the mayor, who last year pressed the button with the actors of the film Champions and the previous one, with the restaurateur Lucio Blázquez, owner of Casa Lucio.

Winners of the first school drawing competition held by the City Council for the design of Christmas lighting, during the awards ceremony on June 10. MA CITY COUNCIL

At the press conference after the Government Board meeting in which the expenditure was approved, the deputy mayor and municipal spokesperson, Inmaculada Sanz, explained that the lights will reach more than 230 locations in the 21 districts, and that they will continue to be completely environmentally friendly “through the use of the most modern and efficient technologies, since all the lighting, almost 12 million bulbs, will be LED type and greater energy savings and a reduction in light pollution will be prioritized in the new designs”. In addition, as in recent years, the cost of energy consumption is assumed by the successful bidder.

The number of locations and the number of lights are “very similar” to those of the previous campaign, the spokesman admits. In total, the streets of the capital will be decorated with 7,100 string lights, 121 cherry trees and a dozen large illuminated fir trees, as well as other Christmas motifs. Last year there were 6,600 string lights and 11 fir trees.

Regarding the “big news of this year”, the City Council has only announced two that, on the other hand, were already known. The first is that there will be lights designed by six children from first and second grade of Primary School who They won the school drawing competition The event was held last March and was attended by 24 schools. “The winning proposals (of the competition) are already being transformed into Christmas lights,” said Sanz. In addition, as in previous years, there will be new additions of designers and specialists “of recognised prestige” thanks to the agreement between the City Council and the Association of Fashion Creators of Spain, who will join a cast that already includes Roberto Verino, Juan Duyos, Nuria Sardá and Devota y Lomba. “We will be revealing the news later on, as in other years,” concluded the spokesperson.

The installation of the lights actually began in August, as did Vigo, which will light up 420 streets with 4,000 garlands and other luminous objects and light up 2,500 trees with a total of 11.5 million LED lights and a budget of 2.37 million. “Whoever wants to compete, let them say so,” challenged the new mayor, Abel Caballero.