The US and Canadian coast guards have less than three days to find the tourist mini-submarine that disappeared from screens Sunday with five people on board as it descended toward the wreckage. titanic, the ocean liner sunk in 1912. Authorities are searching the area off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada, for the small vessel, less than seven meters long, which has oxygen reserves for five people for a maximum of 96 hours. The mini-sub belongs to the company OceanGate Expeditions, whose manager, Stockton Rush, is believed to be on board, along with 73-year-old experienced French explorer Paul Henry Nargeolet. According to the latest information, Shazada Dawood, a Pakistani national, administrator of a non-profit organization based in California, and his son Suleman, as well as Hamish Harding, a 58-year-old British businessman and explorer, president of the aviation company Action Aviation. The price of the passage in the submarine is 250,000 dollars (228,534 euros).

According to the US coastal authorities, the first thing is to locate the mini-submarine and then a plan will be designed to attempt the rescue. He Titan, as the submersible is called, lost communication with the surface an hour and 45 minutes after starting the descent. At that time the Coast Guard was alerted. Since then, “everything available” has been made available to rescuers to locate the device, whether it is submerged or has returned to the surface and is drifting. David Concannon, director of OceanGate, has stated that an attempt is being made to move to the area as soon as possible a remotely operated vehicle that can submerge up to 6,000 meters deep to assist in the search.

Meanwhile, time is running against the rescuers, since nearly half of the 96-hour limit of oxygen has already been consumed. The works are complicated by the remoteness of the place, the weather conditions and the depth of the seabed in that area. The mythical titanic It is located more than 3,800 meters under the sea, something that prevented the wreck from being found until 1985, seven decades after the ship that its owners had described as “unsinkable” collided with an iceberg. “The location of this search is about 1,700 kilometers east of Cape Cod, at a depth of about 3,960 meters. It is a remote area, and it is a challenge to carry out a search in that remote area,” said Admiral John Mauger, commander of the US Coast Guard’s 1st District and who is coordinating the search efforts.

Ocean Gate Expeditionswhich manages submarines for deep-sea expeditions, offers eight-day, seven-night tours to visit the almost inaccessible and massive wreck of the titanic aboard the submersible Titan —a carbon fiber and titanium contraption weighing 10.5 tons and 6.4 meters in length—, for a price of $250,000. A typical expedition is made up of a pilot, an expert on what to see, and three tourists, or “mission specialists,” according to their website. In this case, he had hired the ship Polar Prince to transport the submarine and the travelers to the point where the titanic.

