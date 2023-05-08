On May 5, the world witnessed an eclipse of the Penumbral Moon. This could be seen in Asia, Australia, Africa, and Eastern and Central Europe.

After this wonderful astronomical event, several months await us for it to be presented the next eclipse.

Eclipses occur when a planet or moon gets in the way of light from the Sun. On our planet we can experience two types of eclipses; those of the moon and those of the sun.

Fortunately the next eclipse to be recorded it is an annular solar eclipse or “Ring of Fire”. This It will be presented on October 14. and it will be possible to observe it from different points on Earth.

According to astronomy specialists, the annular solar eclipse will begin at 15:03 GMT and reach its maximum phase at 17:59 GMT to end at 20:55 GTM.

During this time, the eclipse will have a trajectory that will make it visible in locations in the United States, Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil.

Is it dangerous to see an annular solar eclipse?

During a solar eclipse, the Moon passes between the Sun and the Earth casting a shadow on the earth totally or partially blocking sunlight in some regions of the planet.

Since this phenomenon involves direct sunlight, this event should not be viewed directly without protection as you could seriously injure your eyes.

According to NASA, to observe a solar eclipse it is recommended to use eclipse glasses that comply with the ISO 12312-2 standard.