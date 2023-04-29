The countdown to the Games of the Future 2024 has begun. The solemn ceremony was held in Moscow and Kazan. In the capital, the watch was launched by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko. There are 300 days left before the start of international competitions, Izvestia TV channel reports. Participants will compete in phygital sports. The direction combines conventional sports and VR technologies.

“Athletes who have already completed their careers can try their hand at phygital sports, it seems to me that this is great and unusual,” said Honored Master of Sports Arina Averina.

“Here you can try yourself as a racer, or a football player, anyone,” said Dina Averina, silver medalist of the Tokyo Olympics.

“I would probably like to try as a racer,” said Arina Averina.

The tactics, speed and strategies of the players will be judged. The first stage will be held in Kazan from February 23 to March 2, 2024.

