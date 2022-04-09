This April 10, the French are called to vote in the first round for their future president or president of the Republic, who will govern the country for the next five years. Some overseas territories have already started the elections.

Some 48.7 million French people are called in this first electoral round to elect, by direct universal suffrage, the next ruler of the French Republic.

In the event that none of the candidates obtains the necessary votes to win in the first round, that is, more than 50% of the votes, a second appointment with the polls is scheduled for April 24. For this Sunday it is expected to decide which two candidates will go to the second ’round’.

Polling stations will open in mainland France at 8:00 a.m. local time and close at 6:00 p.m. in small towns, while polling stations in large cities will remain open until 8:00 p.m.

Voting is open to all French citizens over the age of 18, provided they are not disqualified from voting and are registered on the electoral rolls.











Some overseas territories have already started voting

Some French overseas territories began to vote from this Saturday.

The first to do so was the small island of Saint Pierre and Miquelon, located off the coast of Canada. The citizens of this territory cast their vote starting at 10:00 GMT on Saturday.

A few hours later, the Caribbean territories followed. Pacific Island voters began casting their ballots from 18:00 GMT. Following them came the Indian Ocean territories.

At the same time, French residents abroad can cast their vote at consulates. The consulates of America also began voting this Saturday, this continent is followed by the rest of the regions.











Electoral silence before polls close

During the reflection period, which began before midnight in France last Thursday, French electoral law requires candidates and their campaign teams to refrain from making political statements, a mandatory mandate until the polls close on Sunday.

Also, according to French law, the media in the country are prohibited from publishing campaign messages, as well as surveys or estimates of voting intentions. This regulation is in effect from 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, April 7 until Sunday, April 10 at 8:00 p.m., Paris time.

Results are expected to go live as soon as polls close on Sunday.

With AFP, Reuters and EFE