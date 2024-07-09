Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 07/09/2024 – 6:25

Four years late, the Ariane 6 rocket will take off this Tuesday (9) from French Guiana, in an attempt by European countries to regain autonomous access to space.

At 3:00 pm (same time in Brasília), the two thrusters and the main stage engine should be activated for takeoff.

Should a last-minute issue be detected or weather conditions not be considered ideal, the team will have a four-hour launch window.

At the Guiana Space Centre (CSG) in Kourou, everything is ready for the launch of the 56-meter rocket.

Any problem requiring physical intervention would delay the launch by 48 hours, explained Jean-Michel Rizzi, director of the Ariane 6 launch base at the European Space Agency (ESA).

From a bunker at the launch center, more than 200 experts will examine the launcher until it leaves the ground, ready to stop the countdown and troubleshoot any problems, Rizzi said.

The launch center is in constant communication with the ‘Jupiter Room’, the control tower that centralizes all telemetry data (the data sent by the rocket), radar tracking information or communications.

There is also communication with the Armed Forces, mobilized in large numbers to ensure the safety of the launch.