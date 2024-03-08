Following confirmation by the Women's Tennis Association – WTA – on its competition calendar for 2024, the Keralty Business Group is pleased to announce a new edition of the Colsanitas Zurich Cup 2024a WTA 250 category competition to be played from March 30 to April 7 on the clay courts of the Country Club of Bogotá.

In the 2024 version, this contest will be held for the 31st time, with its pioneering edition being in 1993, which was won by the Brazilian Sumara Passos.

Until 1997 it was a satellite category competition – currently known as the World Tennis Tour – which sought in the first instance to provide opportunities for players from the country and the region to enhance the beginnings of their professional careers.

In 1998, at the initiative of the organization, it raised its category to become a WTA Circuit tournament. Since then, Colombia is the country with the most titles, counting six (Fabiola Zuluaga won it four times, Mariana Duque and Camila Osorio once).

Behind the homeowners, Spain appears with five titles; Italy with three; Germany, Argentina and the United States have two; while Austria, Brazil, Slovakia, France and Serbia have won it once. The current two-time champion is the German Tatjana Maria.

To date, a total of seventeen Colombians have played the main draw, after becoming a WTA Circuit tournament, from a group that includes Mariana Mesa, Fabiola Zuluaga, Juliana García, Catalina Castaño, Carmiña Giraldo, Rommy Farah, Viky Núñez, Mariana Duque, Paula Zabala, Karen Castiblanco, Yuliana Lizarazo, María Fernanda Herazo, Emiliana Arango, Camila Osorio, Jessica Plazas, Yuliana Monroy and Antonia Samudio, the latter doing so in 2023.

In the coming weeks, the organization of the Colsanitas Cup will announce to the public and fans in general the names of the local players who will take part, the rest of the rackets from abroad and the ticket prices.

SPORTS