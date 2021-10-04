The Spanish team began preparing this Monday for their participation in the ‘final four’ of the Nations League. The 23 players summoned by Luis Enrique arrived in the morning at the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas and in the afternoon they completed the first and only training session there before traveling to Milan this Tuesday morning. On Wednesday they will be measured at the mythical San Siro stadium against the brand new Italy of Roberto Mancini, current European champion and a fearsome rival for this Red full of doubts. In case of beating the Nazionale, on Sunday they will face, also in the Lombard city, another duel of height with the winner of the second semifinal that will face Belgium and France on Thursday at the Juventus Stadium in Turin, while if they do not exceed the test against Azzurra, they will have to settle for fighting for third and fourth place in the Piedmont capital.

A scenario in which no one wants to think within a team that has been shaken by a series of setbacks in the form of injuries. Luis Enrique already knew in advance that he would have to make bobbin lace up front, where the Asturian has been deprived of his two reference nines: Gerard Moreno and Álvaro Morata.

The Villarreal attacker continues to recover from the problem in the hamstrings of his right leg that has kept him away from the pitch since mid-September and that already forced him to leave the national team’s concentration in the break that month, while the Juventus forward suffered a muscle injury to the hamstring in his right thigh against Sampdoria that will prevent him from showing off in his host country. Dani Olmo and emerging Abel Ruiz are also in the dry dock, which has left the coach with the top position.

But the man from Gijón has also had a hectic job since he offered the list last Thursday. Pedri, Marcos Llorente and Brais Méndez have fallen successively from that due to different mishaps suffered in the last week. The Barça native from Tenerife, a fixture in midfield at 18, forced himself to help his team in the Champions League and the result was a muscle tear in the quadriceps of his left leg.

Luis Enrique initially called Brais Méndez to make up for his absence, but the Celta midfielder withdrew in the match on the last day against Elche due to a sprained left ankle and this time the chosen one was Sergi Roberto, who adds his versatility and experience but it is far from its best moment, which adds more controversy to an already controversial call in which no member of Real Madrid appears again but four members of Barça do appear, the squad with the most representatives despite their depressive state.

Another who entered at the last minute was Bryan Gil, a replacement for the also injured Marcos Llorente. Luis Enrique had named the versatile Atlético footballer this time as a forward, so he opted for the skilled Tottenham winger to cover the square on the attack front.

Lights and shadows



Thus, Luis Enrique has to officiate as a seamstress for a team that is two steps away from lifting a title, something that he has not achieved since it closed in 2012, with the conquest of the Eurocup in Kiev, the golden cycle that had begun. four years earlier in Vienna. It is true that the League of Nations does not have the substance of other championships, but playing metal always appeals and the illusion of succeeding Portugal is maximum.

Although the true objective of the regeneration process undertaken since the arrival of Luis Enrique is the World Cup in Qatar next year, whose qualifying phase is being very compromised for La Roja, the possibility of avenging the defeat in the semifinals against Italy first seduces of the recent European. Spain then brought out its most competitive gene and showed that it was capable of fighting with anyone, despite the fact that it ended up giving up in the penalty shoot-out.

But the national team continues to cast lights and shadows. Refreshing and brave, he earned his passport to this ‘final four’ of the League of Nations by beating Germany (6-0 at La Cartuja). However, it is still a cute team that can stumble unexpectedly, as happened just a month ago in Sweden. Despite this, Luis Enrique remains refractory to criticism. Convinced that the course taken is the right one, this week he has a new litmus test and is more demanded than ever due to injuries.