Leading up to the first National Two-stroke Day on June 25 In the coming weeks we will take you on a blue cloud to a few nice moments/motorbikes from the history of the two-stroke. Today: Yamaha RD350LC.

Much has been written about Yamaha’s ‘Elsie’, better known as the RD350LC, and for good reason. The successor to the RD400 from the 1970s was specifically designed for Europe, was inspired by the racing TZs (hence the liquid cooling, monoshock and paint scheme) and looked great. Couple that with a wonderful engine, a light-footed steering character and Japanese reliability and you understand the formula for success.

The most fun was driving the RD in its powerband of about 3,000 rpm. Although 47 horses don’t seem like much, they kicked out of the stable with great enthusiasm once you passed 6,000 rpm. With a dry weight of 143 kg, there was of course not much mass to stow.

The RD350LC was the most popular motorcycle of the early eighties, both in sales and theft figures… It is now a highly sought-after collector’s item. Later came the YPVS version, responsible for the wheelie defloration of yours truly and now still one of our favorite motorcycle abbreviations…