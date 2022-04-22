In the run-up to the first National Two-Stroke Day on June 25, we would like to take you on a blue cloud over the next few weeks to some fine moments in the history of the two-stroke. This old-school battle is one between Carl Fogarty on the Honda NC30 and James Whitham on the Suzuki RGV250.

With the launch of the RG250 Gamma in 1983, Suzuki was the first Japanese company to release a racing replica. Five years later, thanks to its 90° V-twin with around 70 hp (depending on the country it was sold in), a weight of only 128 kg and the solid twin spar frame, the RGV250 was already much closer to a real racing machine. But we don’t think it was finished until the banana-shaped swingarm made its appearance in 1991. In 1997 the last RGV250(SP)’s rolled off the production line…

Enjoy this final of the 1991 British Supersport 400 Championship moto Oulton Park!