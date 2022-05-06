Leading up to the first National Two-stroke Day on June 25 In the coming weeks we will take you on a blue cloud to a few nice moments/motorbikes from the history of the two-stroke. Today: the Kreidler Florett.

For those who have been walking around this globe for more than half a century, the Kreidler Florett is a two-stroke legend anyway. In the 1990s, the undersigned made his teenage years and the region unsafe aboard an RS version and even once took part in a drag race in the north of Holland, including spectators in wooden shoes.

Kreidler was founded in Germany in 1888 for the production of telegraph wire, electric cables and semi-finished products, and did not build its first mopeds until 1950. Without exception, these machines had a 50cc two-stroke engine, often with a horizontal cylinder. A scooter also appeared in 1956.

In 1957 the famous Kreidler Florett moped came on the market. This model, which was actually released as a light motorcycle, would become a great success. Even as the moped market went downhill, Kreidler grew.

They also threw themselves into the 50cc road race, but success only came after the Dutch importer Van Veen started developing the machines. The machine with which Jan de Vries became world champion in 1973 delivered about 20 hp at 16,000 rpm and reached a top speed of 204 km/h. In 1975, Juliaan van Zeebroeck became the first Belgian ever to claim a GP victory, and that at Spa-Francorchamps at an average speed of 165 km/h! Want to see a fantastic report about and with Julian? Secure here just click.

For a long time, the absolute speed record on a 50cc motorcycle was held by Jan Huberts. On August 4, 1981, he reached a speed of 222 kilometers per hour on a Kreidler, a record that would only be broken in 2008.

Kreidler closed its gates in 1983, after German law changed in 1980 and the license-free 50cc class was replaced by the 80cc class for which a driver’s license was mandatory. The brand rose from its ashes a number of times, but there was no more food for the history books…