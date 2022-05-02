Irene Montero, together with Juan Antonio Delgado, in an act of Podemos on Saturday in Malaga. Alex Zea (Europa Press)

The Andalusian left enters discount time without having yet agreed on a “broad front” candidacy for June 19, and the main stumbling block remains the candidate. In the week in which the deadline for the registration of electoral coalitions closes, the negotiations between Podemos, Izquierda Unida, Más País, Alianza Verde, Equo and the Andalusian People’s Initiative continue without bearing fruit. The leadership of the party led by Minister Ione Belarra, who closely observes these conversations, is working, meanwhile, to support —and boost— the only weighty candidate in the internal primaries of Podemos, deputy Juan Antonio Delgado Ramos.

The general secretary of the formation, who seven days ago already starred in an act with the parliamentarian in Seville, travels again to the community today, this time to Córdoba, to intervene in the pre-campaign. Also during the weekend numbers two Y three of Podemos, the head of Equality, Irene Montero, and the secretary of Organization, Lilith Verstrynge, supported the candidate in Malaga. “Andalusia needs and deserves a progressive government. No more corruption, cuts, privatizations or layoffs,” Montero told the media on Saturday.

Although both Podemos and IU call again and again in public to build a broad candidacy to the left of the PSOE —which would include all the parties except Adelante Andalucía, the formation of the anti-capitalist Teresa Rodríguez, who runs alone— as the best alternative to a coalition government between PP and Vox, the reality is that to date it is proving difficult to find a head of the list that the group likes.

The option of Delgado, whose candidacy the registered of Podemos can vote until this Tuesday, does not currently have the support of either the United Left or More Country. IU advocates presenting her spokesperson in the Andalusian Parliament, Inma Nieto, who after three legislatures completed, can only repeat if she is a candidate for the presidency. Íñigo Errejón’s organization, directed in the community by Esperanza Gómez, prefers an independent. But time is running out and that name —several have been tested— does not appear.

The pressure rises with the passing of days, the parties aware that what happens in Andalusia also has a national interpretation. The broad front in the community can serve as a pilot project for the platform that Vice President Yolanda Díaz plans for the next general elections. Although the leader of United We Can in the Government does not participate in the negotiations, she is pending development, and her involvement in the campaign will also depend on the final result.

Podemos, for the moment, is optimistic with the outcome of the talks, although to date there is no public consensus or for the name of the brand. In recent days, up to three options have been considered: For Andalusia, United for Andalusia and Broad Front for Andalusia. In the formation they insist that, as always, the deadlines will be consumed and that, in any case, the negotiation, if it is closed, will be en bloc, with a candidate and lists included.

With information from Lourdes Lucius.