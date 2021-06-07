The operation between PSG and Inter for Achraf is in its final phase, according to reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The winger was the player selected to sacrifice to balance accounts before the end of this month. Inter need a big sale, but not only will that be enough. According to the Italian newspaper, Steven Zhang, the Chinese owner of Inter returns to his country in the next few hours, but has made it clear the duties to Beppe Marotta. First of all, progress has been made so that the sale of Achraf to PSG becomes effective in a maximum of ten days. It is estimated that the transfer will close at a figure close to 70 million.

Only one year since the side arrived in exchange for 45 million and in the middle of the pandemic Inter could take him out for 70. A sale that will cause a significant capital gain in the Lombard accounts, but it will not be enough. Zhang has planned two phases in the sanitation maneuver. And in none of them is there room for the march of more important pieces. Neither Lautaro nor Lukaku. The next step is to cut expenses. That happens by reducing salaries and the highest have been identified to put the scissors. One of them is that of Arturo Vidal. The Chilean earns 6.5 million annually and his intention is to continue at Inter. He will do it if he cuts his emoluments, if not, he will follow in the footsteps of Perisic and Joao Mario in a transfer.

Cuttings for Arturo Vidad and Alexis Sánchez.

In addition, Inter plans to resolve the contractual situation of Nainggolan, which Cagliari wants if they obtain the letter of freedom. Kolarov will not renew and Alexis Sánchez’s salary will also go through the reductions, if he wants to stay at Inter. Inter knows that these are painful decisions and that one of them was Conte’s departure, but that they are necessary for the club’s survival. A few days ago an agreement was reached for the renovation of Bastoni, thus wanting to prove that, within the possibilities, the main lines of the sports project are still being maintained.