In the new year, Saif Ali Khan is going to be seen in a different style and swag. His upcoming web series Tandav is ready for release. Recently its teaser was revealed and now a new post of the series has been released in which the cast looks quite bang.

Amazon Prime Video has released its poster from its Twitter account. In which stars like Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Gauhar Khan and Sunil Grover are seen. Like the teaser, all the stars including Saif are looking quite powerful in the poster. Dimple Kapadia is going to debut on OTT from this series.

Tandava series will be 9 episodes

This Tandava series will be of 9 episodes, which is going to be released on January 15 this month. For the first time in this series, Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the role of a politician. Even before this, he has become a part of the web series and he has been liked by the fans a lot. Saif’s image has changed a lot over the years. And his character, wearing a light gray shade on screen, is also very fond of fans.

When will the trailer release

The teaser and poster of the Tandava web series has come out, which has been liked by the audience and has also been liked but now the wait for the trailer of Tandava. If you also want to know when its trailer is going to be released, then let us tell you that the trailer of Tandava will come on January 4. Whose hopes of being quite powerful are sitting in the audience. Ali Abbas Zafar is the director of the series. In this series, an attempt has been made to show the audience about politics. In which there is nothing right and wrong in relationship. And this is going to be one such interesting story. A glimpse of which will be seen tomorrow.

