Under Unlock 4.0, Metro operations are scheduled to begin next week. The operation of the Metro, which has been closed since 22 March, will start from 7 September. Earlier, Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has called a meeting of the Managing Directors (MD) of all metro corporations to take stock of their preparedness in view of the Kovid-19 period. The meeting, to be held through video conferencing, will include the managing directors and other senior officials of companies handling the metro operations in all states of the country.In this meeting, the standard operating procedure (SOP) related to the operation of the metro will be discussed and if there is a need to add some new rules or remove some old points, then the final SOP will be discussed and issued. According to the rules and regulations laid down in this SOP, the Metro will be operated and maintained later and all companies will have to ensure strict compliance of these rules.

It has been told by the Ministry of Urban Development that the SOP preparations made for the operation of the metro have already been circulated to the companies operating the metro in all the states. In today’s meeting, it will be finalized by discussing with the MDs of all metro companies. All the Managing Directors have been asked to thoroughly assess the SOP already prepared and assess it on the basis of current circumstances and put their other suggestions in the meeting. The SOP will be finalized only after all important suggestions are included in the new SOP.

Although experts associated with the Delhi Metro say that there is no possibility of any major change in SOP, but some more precautions can be directed at the local level. Apart from this, some more rules can be introduced regarding maintenance of metro and sanitization of trains and checking of passengers etc. in the depot. The new SOP will be prepared only after discussing all the rules and it is likely that the new SOP will be issued in the next one or two days.



Metro operations in these cities

However, the metro is currently operating in cities like Kolkata, Delhi, Bangalore, Gurugram, Mumbai, Jaipur, Chennai, Kochi, Lucknow, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Noida and Nagpur. The names of the companies operating the metros in these cities are as follows.

Delhi- Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)

Mumbai- Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC)

Bengaluru- Namma Metro

Hyderabad – Hyderabad Metro Rail

Chennai- Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL)

Kochi- Kochi Metro Rail Limited

Jaipur-Jayapur Metro Rail Corporation (JMRC)

Kolkata – Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation (KMRC)

Lucknow – Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC)

Noida – Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC)

Gurugram – Rapid Metro Gurugram

Ahmedabad – Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (GMRCL)

Nagpur- Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL)