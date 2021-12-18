Lamborghini’s 2021 was embellished with the debut of the new one Countach LPI 800-4, the few-off that will arrive on the road next year with which the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese wanted to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Countach. Despite the difference of views that insiders have expressed regarding this new model, all 112 specimens of the LPI 800-4 have been sold even before the official presentation of the car to the public: the first deliveries are scheduled for next year.

Regarding the marketing of the new Countach, there is a particularly interesting fact: to order it, in most cases, they were passionate already owners of an original Countach model, who could not resist the temptation to configure their new Countach with the same colors as the vintage one. It was announced by Lamborghini itself: despite the car manufacturer del Toro presenting the car with a white livery, with carbon fiber accents and red interiors, it is legitimate to think that as with every model in limited production also on the LPI 800- 4 different aesthetic customization options were offered, thanks to the Ad Personam program signed Lamborghini. This is why it will be very interesting to understand how customers have decided to combine colors, also in relation to the original model they already own.

Recall that even this new evolution of the iconic sports car of the Bull does not abandon the engine V12 Longitudinal Rear, and indeed it evolves this engine by combining it with the electrification introduced on another limited series, the Sian: in this way, the twelve-cylinder permanent all-wheel drive of the LPI 800-4 delivers a maximum power of 780 HP, combined with the 34 HP of the electric motor, for a total of 814 HP. Thanks to these specifications, acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h is consumed in just 2.8 seconds, while that from 0 to 200 km / h in 8.6 seconds, with a maximum achievable speed of 355 km / h.