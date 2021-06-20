Count on me: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, June 20, 2021, at 9.30 pm (approximately) on Canale 5, Conta su di me is broadcast, a 2017 film directed by Marc Rothemund that moved the Giffoni Film Festival and came out as the winner. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Lenny, the spoiled thirty-year-old son of a renowned cardiologist, lives as he wants until the day when, tired of his behavior aimed only at fun and wasting money, his father blocks his credit card. To get his life back, Lenny will have to look after 15-year-old David, who has suffered from a severe heart condition since he was born. At first reluctant to the idea, Lenny will let himself be conquered by the teenager, learning what a sense of responsibility is.

Count on me: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the storyline for Count on Me, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Elyas M’Barek: Lennard “Lenny” Reinhard

Philip Noah Schwarz: David Müller

Nadine Wrietz: Betty Müller

Uwe Preuss: dr. Reinhard

Lisa Bitter: dr. Julia Mann

Jürgen Tonkel: Mr. Petry

Streaming and tv

Where to see Conta su me on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today – 20 June 2021 – at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.